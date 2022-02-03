Hailsham service station could be getting a new takeaway hot food section

The service station in South Road has had plans submitted to Wealden District Council to introduce a hot food takeaway section within the existing sales building.

The applicant, Motor Fuel Group (MFG), says 45 square metres of the current sales building would be replaced with the new takeaway proposal.

Plans say, “MFG’s intention is to ensure that its shops provide customers with an exceptional product range and ‘food to go’ offer from top name brands, ongoing value promotions and a shopping environment to match any of the multiples, whilst the forecourts meet the every need of motorists.”

Plans for Hailsham service station in South Road. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-220302-110330001

Currently the sales building consists of SPAR and Costa Express and if approved, the proposal would fill a ‘surplus storage area’ to offer motorists hot food and drinks.

It will not operate independently, and instead ‘provide an enhanced retail/hot food offer for customers and motorists’ during the opening hours of the petrol station – 24 hours, seven days a week.

Plans say, “Overall, it is considered that the application proposal will enhance the site’s offer, being complementary to the main petrol filling station use, but will provide an upgraded product range in line with expectations of the modern motorist.”

Members of the public can comment on the plans until February 18 (reference: WD/2021/3150/F).