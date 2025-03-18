Hailsham's OHM Energy is shortlisted for Octopus Trusted Partners Award

OHM Energy is thrilled to announce that it has been shortlisted for the Team of the Year award at the inaugural Octopus Trusted Partners Awards. The awards celebrate the top installers driving the UK’s transition to clean, green energy. Showcasing those companies installing heat pumps, solar panels, and more for Octopus Energy customers when Octopus can’t.

Hosted by Octopus, the awards will take place onThursday, April 3, 2025, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The evening will bring together the best and brightest in the industry to honour outstanding contributions to decarbonisation, innovation, and customer service. It will also include a special appearance by former football manager Harry Redknapp, known for winning the 2008 FA Cup and later, being crowned King of the Jungle in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Octopus Trusted Partners programme launched last year to turbo charge the rollout of heat pumps and solar.

Finalists for Team of the Year

With demand for heat pumps increasing over 20-fold last year, Octopus’ partnership programme refers customers to trusted local installers* for clean tech installations that Octopus can’t tackle at the moment.

Jason Lindfield, Founder of OHM Energy,said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as one of the leading installers in the UK. Being shortlisted forTeam of the Yearis a testament to our team’s dedication to providing top-quality service and pushing the boundaries of sustainable energy solutions. We look forward to celebrating with fellow industry leaders on the night!”

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy, said:“We have government targets of 600,000 heat pumps to install by 2028 and a deadline to hit net zero home emissions - and the Octopus Trusted Partner programme helps to deliver this.

“We're delighted to have over 500 companies and 6,500 installers as part of the programme, ensuring more money-saving tech is installed in people's homes faster. Congratulations to all shortlisted companies and good luck!”

The Octopus Trusted Partners Awards featureeight categories, highlighting excellence in key areas such as customer experience, innovation, leadership, and teamwork. A panel of industry experts, including Octopus Energy Founder Greg Jackson, will select the winners.

For more information about the programme, visit https://octopus.energy/Octopus-Trusted-Partners/