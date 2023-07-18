Hailsham's OHM Energy triumphs at regional Energy Efficiency awards

Hailsham-based renewable energy company, OHM Energy won the Renewable Heat Installer of the Year award and was also Commended for its solar work. Over the last 12 months, OHM Energy has installed 41 heat pumps,115 solar PV arrays and is enjoying 150% year-on-year growth.

OHM Energy works with a number of strategic partners to deliver a blend of funding, government grants, and finance options which, subject to qualifying criteria, can often result in a project being 100% funded. Local businesses they have helped this past year include Rossetts Mercedes, Gun Brewery, GT Factors, Jarvis Manufacturing, Wave Sport, and the Westgate Leisure Centre.

There were 11 categories at the event at Sofitel Gatwick Airport Hotel on July 14, attended by individuals and companies throughout the South East area that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “Companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry are carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today. We all know we have to be more energy efficient as a nation, but it is our nominees and winners who are at the sharp end, creating often ingenious opportunities to help people save energy, drive down bills and help the environment.”

OHM Energy team

Jason Lindfield, Founder and Managing Director of OHM says: “The Energy Efficiency awards celebrate the efforts of everyone in the sector. It’s been an exciting year for OHM with a record number of installations and the launch of our new training hub. We’re delighted to win the regional title and are looking forward to the national awards in September.”