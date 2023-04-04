Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
36 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
2 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
4 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches

Hair stylists near East Grinstead shortlisted for finals of Hair & Beauty Awards 2023

Two hair styling businesses near East Grinstead are celebrating after making it through to the finals of the Hair & Beauty Awards 2023.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST
Holloway Wright Hair in Dormansland has been shortlisted as finalists for Best Colour Salon (currently in the district top 10) and Best Salon TeamHolloway Wright Hair in Dormansland has been shortlisted as finalists for Best Colour Salon (currently in the district top 10) and Best Salon Team
Holloway Wright Hair in Dormansland has been shortlisted as finalists for Best Colour Salon (currently in the district top 10) and Best Salon Team

Kerry Buckell, of KB Hair Extensions in Dormansland, said her business has been shortlisted in the finals of two awards on April 21 and 22.

These are Hair Extension Specialist of the Year (currently in the district top 10) and Entrepreneur of the Year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: Bolney kennel owners prosecuted by Mid Sussex District Council
Most Popular

Holloway Wright Hair in Dormansland has been shortlisted as finalists for Best Colour Salon (currently in the district top 10) and Best Salon Team.

Kerry said: “KB Hair Extensions and Holloway Wright Hair have been getting some serious attention over on their TikTok and Instagram socials with hilarious videos showing the world what hairdressing is really like behind the scenes – racking up one million views and more on their videos. The girls can be seen lip syncing to music such as ‘Mamma Mia!’.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Look for @kbhairextensions or @hollowaywright on TikTok.

East GrinsteadTikTokInstagram