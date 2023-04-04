Hair stylists near East Grinstead shortlisted for finals of Hair & Beauty Awards 2023

Two hair styling businesses near East Grinstead are celebrating after making it through to the finals of the Hair & Beauty Awards 2023.

Holloway Wright Hair in Dormansland has been shortlisted as finalists for Best Colour Salon (currently in the district top 10) and Best Salon Team

Kerry Buckell, of KB Hair Extensions in Dormansland, said her business has been shortlisted in the finals of two awards on April 21 and 22.

These are Hair Extension Specialist of the Year (currently in the district top 10) and Entrepreneur of the Year.

Kerry said: “KB Hair Extensions and Holloway Wright Hair have been getting some serious attention over on their TikTok and Instagram socials with hilarious videos showing the world what hairdressing is really like behind the scenes – racking up one million views and more on their videos. The girls can be seen lip syncing to music such as ‘Mamma Mia!’.”

