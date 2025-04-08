Hall & Woodhouse wins Best Managed Pub Company Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hall & Woodhouse has been nationally recognised at the 2025 Publican Awards as the ‘Best Managed Pub Company with more than 51 sites’.

The industry awards celebrate the best quality pub companies across the UK and serve as the leading benchmark for success within the pub trade. Judges of The Publican Awards shortlisted Hall & Woodhouse against three other finalists in the Best Managed Pub Company category. The winners were announced at an awards ceremony held at London’s Battersea Evolution, hosted by TV presenter Claudia Winkleman.

The independent family brewer went through a rigorous judging process and a business audit from industry experts before receiving the coveted award. To achieve this accolade, businesses need to demonstrate strong innovation and have had a successful performance throughout the last year. Candidates also must provide excellent customer service, have robust retail standards, and strong CSR initiatives.

Matt Kearsey, Managing Director of Hall & Woodhouse, said: “We are so grateful to be presented with the Best Managed Pub Company Award. Since 1777 our company purpose has been to make people’s day and enrich our communities, and we’re proud that this has never faltered despite the recent turbulent years for the sector.

Matt Kearsey, MD of Hall & Woodhouse, being presented his award by Claudia Winkleman

“Since the pandemic, we have successfully transitioned from a “weathering the storm” mindset to a renewed sense of determination and ambition. We brought innovation back to the forefront and delivered exciting projects, including our brand-new £6million pub Hall & Woodhouse Crowthorne in Berkshire. A further £14million investment is planned for our pub estate this year, and we have set ourselves the target of matching the £850k we donated to local good causes last year. We will not rest on our laurels and are continuously looking at ways we can build on our success with our team, guests, and innovation at the heart of what we do.”

Ed Bedington, Editor of The Morning Advertiser and award organiser, said: “Big congratulations to all our finalists and winners. These awards celebrate the best in the business and recognise operators that are performing at the very top of their game. The pub and bar sector, and the wider hospitality industry, is facing some unprecedented challenges, particularly in vastly increased taxation, but it is good to step back and recognise some of the amazing work that is going on.”

Hall & Woodhouse is an independent family company that brews award winning Badger Ales and Outland Beers and runs an estate of high-quality pubs across the south of England.

The Publican Awards run annually and comprise 17 categories championing brewing, innovation, sustainability, and employability in the pub trade sector. To find out more, please visit www.publicanawards.co.uk and see: www.hall-woodhouse.co.uk for more about Hall & Woodhouse and its pub estate across the south.