The number of people looking for work and claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance in Rother has fallen over the last year, according to the latest government figures.

Last month, there were a total of 1,680 claimants in the Rother district, which was a drop of six per cent, or 115 people, compared to the same time last year.

Out of the total number, 455 claimants were over 50, which saw the biggest decrease over the last 12 months, being a drop of 13 per cent.

In neighbouring Hastings, the total number of claimants looking for a job stood at 3,075 last month, which was a drop of 10 per cent over the last year.

Bexhill Jobcentre. Picture from Google Street View

But within that figure, the number of people aged between 18 and 24 claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance rose by 14 per cent over the same period. This equates to an extra 75 claimants.

The figures for Hastings and Rother are in contrast to the UK’s unemployment rate, which has risen to 3.9 per cent, as reported this week in the national press.

According to the latest data, for the South East region, the number of people employed is at 4.648 million, up 43,000 on the quarter and up 64,000 on the year.

The number of people unemployed is at 181,000, up 28,000 on the year and up 36,000 since December 2019 to February 2020.

Caroline Williams, Jobcentre manager from Hastings Jobcentre, said: “As we move into summer, jobcentres are focussing on increasing the labour force to help businesses fill their vacancies.

"We are linking up with employers, holding regular jobs fairs and pre-employment training. Locally we have been working with Train 4, Babington, and The East Sussex College Group and many more providers to deliver training and offer support to a wide range of our customers.

“Our work coaches provide every jobseeker with individual support, to help build confidence and develop new skills. We are encouraging people, whether they are single parents, young, 50 Plus or have a health condition to connect with their jobcentre to rejoin the workforce, or progress in their career. Jobseekers can also check out the thousands of vacancies on offer, by searching the DWP ‘FindaJob’ website.”

She said the centre’s Twitter account has been advertising on behalf of Collington-based Hastings Direct for customer service advisors, Hastings Borough Council for a civic enforcement officer, and Hastings Contemporary for a gallery front of house assistant.

She added: “Coming up we have an NHS recruitment day at the Conquest Hospital who are advertising a variety of vacancies. This is being held on May 24 at the Conquest Hospital from 10am to noon.