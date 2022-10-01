Hastings-based national firm gives £500 to all staff
A national firm based in Hastings is giving staff members a bonus to help with the cost of living crisis.
Hastings Direct has announced a package of support to help colleagues through the cost of living crisis. Colleagues earning up to and including £45,000 will benefit from an immediate minimum five per cent pay rise and a £500 bonus in October. These awards equate to approximately £1,000 for each colleague between now and next March. Pay reviews will also be brought forward for those earning over £45,000. Directors and Executive team members have not been included.
This is one part of a package of measures that Hastings Direct is providing to support colleagues in the long term, including those on extended absence such as maternity or sick leave, as well as colleagues who have joined the company in the last few weeks.
Throughout October colleagues will also be able to take advantage of free meals in the company’s Bexhill and Leicester offices, as well as access to a £200,000 hardship fund. Hastings’ hardship fund supports colleagues experiencing the most acute financial difficulties with confidential, financial help.
Toby van der Meer, Hastings CEO, said: “The rise in the cost of living is affecting everyone and the recently proposed tax reforms have created even more uncertainty. In line with our ‘4Cs’ cultural approach, our colleagues are our priority and therefore we’re pleased to announce these measures. We applaud other organisations that have taken similar measures and would encourage remaining companies to do the same.”