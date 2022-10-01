Hastings Direct has announced a package of support to help colleagues through the cost of living crisis. Colleagues earning up to and including £45,000 will benefit from an immediate minimum five per cent pay rise and a £500 bonus in October. These awards equate to approximately £1,000 for each colleague between now and next March. Pay reviews will also be brought forward for those earning over £45,000. Directors and Executive team members have not been included.

This is one part of a package of measures that Hastings Direct is providing to support colleagues in the long term, including those on extended absence such as maternity or sick leave, as well as colleagues who have joined the company in the last few weeks.

Throughout October colleagues will also be able to take advantage of free meals in the company’s Bexhill and Leicester offices, as well as access to a £200,000 hardship fund. Hastings’ hardship fund supports colleagues experiencing the most acute financial difficulties with confidential, financial help.

Hastings-based national firm gives £500 to all staff to help with cost of living crisis (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

