Hastings business ISP Beaming opens Medway office

Beaming, a specialist internet service provider (ISP) serving thousands of businesses across the UK, today opened a new office in Medway’s Chatham Dockyard. The Medway office will be home to a new sales team, technical support, and a research and development function focused on IT network performance and enhanced cybersecurity.

Beaming’s new office is its first outside of Hastings and is situated within Fitted Rigging House, a renovated historic building that was once the largest storehouse constructed by the Royal Navy. The location provides Beaming with additional facilities for meeting customers, closer proximity to its data centres, and the opportunity to increase its workforce.

Sonia Blizzard, Managing Director of Beaming, said: “Over the last 20 years, Beaming has become a leading independent alternative to the generalist telecommunications giants. We now provide thousands of businesses across the UK with rock-solid, resilient connectivity, networking and IT services, a direct line to technical support experts, and the personal touch that only comes from working with a specialist.”

“Our new office in Medway is an exciting step on our growth journey, enabling us to expand the team and broaden our skills base, as well as host more customers at this unique and historic location."