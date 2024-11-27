Hastings business Let’s Do Business Group celebrates back-to-back wins at National Enterprise Network Awards

Let’s Do Business Group (LDBG) has once again proven its commitment to supporting small businesses by winning the prestigious Enterprise Support Organisation of the Year (Over £750,000) award at the National Enterprise Network (NEN) Awards. This is the second consecutive year that LDBG has received this accolade, solidifying its place as a leading force in enterprise support across the Southeast and East of England.

The award was presented on Thursday, November 21, at the NEN Annual Conference and Awards held at the vibrant co-working space, x+why, in Birmingham. Recognising outstanding contributions to the UK’s small business ecosystem, the awards celebrate organisations that make a measurable impact on their communities while maintaining sustainable and resilient business models.

LDBG Chief Executive Graham Marley and Operations Director Craig Baston proudly represented the group at the event, which drew enterprise advocates from across the UK. This year, LDBG was also shortlisted in the Community Impact in Enterprise category, further highlighting the breadth of its impact on the local business community.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who tirelessly support SMEs across the South East and East of England. Helping businesses to start, grow, and achieve their ambitions is at the heart of everything we do. We are delighted to have been recognised once again for our efforts,” said Graham Marley, Chief Executive Officer of Let’s Do Business Group.

Let’s Do Business Group originated in Hastings, East Sussex, over 30 years ago and has since expanded its reach, especially following the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. LDBG now supports businesses across the South East and East of England with a variety of services, including funding through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loan Scheme and Growth Guarantee Scheme, tailored training programs, and strategic marketing support through its marketing division, Let’s Do Marketing.

In Essex, the group has successfully helped businesses access funding, training, and expert guidance, fostering growth and prosperity throughout the county. Initiatives like the Backing Essex Business Service have empowered entrepreneurs with free business support, access to funding, and fully funded training opportunities.

The award was sponsored by blip, whose CEO Gary Ross expressed his admiration:“Let’s Do Business Group deserves to be recognised as award winners for their outstanding impact in the last 12 months. Their tailored programs, such as RISE and Backing Essex Business, have directly supported vulnerable communities and driven local economic development. By adapting to emerging needs like hybrid work and sustainability, they’ve ensured their services remain relevant and accessible. They have prioritised client success, fostering long-term growth and resilience for businesses across the South East and East of England.”

The team at LDBG extends its gratitude to the National Enterprise Network for hosting the event and to all colleagues whose dedication made this achievement possible.

For more information about Let’s Do Business Group and how they can help your business start, grow, and thrive, please visit www.letsdobusinessgroup.co.uk or contact [email protected]