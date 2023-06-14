Businesses in Hastings have welcomed proposals to extend the pedestrian-only times in the town centre.

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) is proposing to change the restrictions to mean no loading and unloading will be allowed from 10am to 9pm, instead of the current time from 10am to 4pm, in Queens Road, Wellington Place and York Gardens.

The county council said the changes to the pedestrian zone would reflect the proposed changes to the loading restrictions.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, said: “Although I can’t speak for every business in the area, I have asked many for their opinions and the strong consensus is that the extended pedestrian-only times will be welcomed.

John Bownas

"There are a few who have expressed concerns due to their need to restock or take deliveries at unpredictable times, but broadly speaking the majority are of the view that this is a change that is long overdue.

"With all the other challenges currently facing high street retail any move that makes the town more friendly to shoppers is to be welcomed.”

The county council launched a public consultation on June 9 on proposed changes to parking restrictions in Hastings and St Leonards.

The consultation runs until Friday, June 30, with people invited to give their views.

A county council spokesperson said: “In November and December 2022 we carried out an informal consultation about proposed changes to parking, waiting and loading restrictions in Hastings borough.

"We have considered all the feedback and have drawn up final proposals. These will be formally advertised in the Hastings Observer on June 9, 2023 and copies of the advertised notice will be displayed on street furniture, such as lamp columns, in affected areas.”

The county council said proposals include making new or making changes to existing No Waiting and No Waiting At Any Time and adjacent restrictions in All Saints Crescent, Battle Road, Braybrooke Close, Bembrook Road, Castledown Avenue, Chapel Park Road, Coghurst Road, Collier Road, Croft Road, Devonshire Road, Earl Street, Edmund Road, Edwin Road, Githa Road, Godwin Road, Grand Parade, Lower Park Road, Mann Street, Middle Road, Mount Road, Old London Road, Saxon Street, St Helen’s Crescent, Tackleway, The Bourne, The Ridge, Whatlington Way, Warrior Square (East), West Hill Road, and White Rock Road.

The council said people should comment in writing by email to [email protected], or by post to the Parking Team at: Parking Services, County Hall, St Anne’s Crescent, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1UE.

Unless their representation is being made using the online survey, people should quote the reference TRO/484, the council said.

A printed copy of the proposals will also be available during the consultation period at Hastings Library, Brassey Institute, 13 Claremont, Hastings, TN34 1HE (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 10am to 5pm, Wednesday 10am to 1pm, Thursday 10am to 6pm).