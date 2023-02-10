There is no doubt that the town centre in Hastings has radically changed over the last 15 years, with a number of big name retailers ceasing trading.

Some of the premises that were left vacant after the shops’ departure have since been filled by new retailers, such as Primark.

But there is no doubt that high street shops in town have faced a tough time over the past 15 years, especially since 2020 when the Covid pandemic took hold and many businesses had to close due to restrictions during the three national lockdowns.

Big names that have left Hastings include BHS, originally British Home Stores, which was in Priory Meadow, until August 2016.

The retail giant was offering up to 80 per cent off across the store before closing one of the flagship shops in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

BHS ceased trading after administrators failed to find a buyer for the doomed chain, which entered administration in April 2016.

Debenhams, in Robertson Street, closed in May 2021. The building now houses the Owens ‘family fun factory’.

Which shop do you miss the most?

