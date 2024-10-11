Owens, a ‘family fun factory’, opened at the building in Robertson Street in October 2022.

But last November, it suddenly closed ‘until further notice’ less than a year after opening.

Last month, wooden boards were placed all across the rear and front of Owens after the company, which ran the venue, went into administration in August.

The building is currently owned by Moxie Management Two Ltd, which bought the site in January 2020.

Bella Landen, co-director, said: “Owens Entertainment promised so much, but failed to deliver the quality leisure offering expected. We tried to work with Owens parent company CFEC Ltd to resurrect their leisure business and were deeply disappointed when they decided to go into administration in August 2024.”

Sophie Hubble, co-director, said: “Firstly, we need to focus on the positives. We’ve invested a considerable amount in improving the infrastructure. Ultimately, this means that the building is better positioned to meet the needs of a wider variety of tenants. Also, Moxie is not a huge conglomerate, which means that we can be more flexible in our approach, and quicker to act.”

Bella added that the company was ‘better placed to engage with the local community, as it had ‘already built, and will continue to build, strong and invaluable links’.

She said: “We are currently in talks with a local arts organisation and Love Hastings, to decorate the security boarding outside the building, which has been put up to protect the windows while it remains unoccupied.”

Moxie said it is looking at a number of potential uses for the property, which are still in the planning stage.

Sophie said: “We’re now excited to see what’s next for this magnificent building. Our aim is to partner with a tenant or tenants who share our passion for Hastings and will deliver a mix of uses that enrich the town, making it a site that we can all say we are truly proud of.”

The company said the property will be going to market through Dyer & Hobbis, commercial property agents.

