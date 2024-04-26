Neptune Fish & Chips, in Pleasant Row, is on the market for a guide price of £625,000 via estate agents Fox & Sons.

The shop is not closing and Fox & Sons has said the restaurant has been a ‘thriving business for many years’.

On rightmove.co.uk, Fox & Sons said: “A unique opportunity (has arisen) to purchase a popular fish and chip take away and restaurant with a self-contained flat above, located in the popular old town region of Hastings and within walking distance from the beach whilst surrounded by shops arcades and amenities.

“Neptune's fish and chip shop is prime location and been a thriving business for many years. On the ground floor you will find the restaurant and take away part of the building with a large kitchen and utility room.

“A customer toilet is also located on the ground floor. At the rear of the property there is a stair case leading to the first floor which offers two rooms that are currently used as store rooms but can be versatile to be part of the flat above.

“On the top floor you will find the bathroom for the flat, with a lounge and two double bedrooms.”

