The Chatsworth Hotel, in Carlisle Parade, has been boarded up on the front of the building.

It closed for business on Friday (February 9).

This newspaper contacted the hotel by email and received an automated email saying: “Please be advised that The Chatsworth Hotel is now closed for business as of 09/02/2024.”

The Observer also contacted the Aristel Hotels Group in London, of which the Chatsworth Hotel in Hastings is part of.

The company confirmed that the hotel on the seafront had closed for business permanently.

The hotel is also unavailable for bookings via hotels.com and booking.com, even though the hotel’s website was still up and running as of today (Tuesday, February 13).

It is believed that the hotel was originally going to be fully renovated.

The Jali Indian restaurant was based within the hotel. On the restaurant’s Instagram page on September 3 last year, it said: “That's us officially closed in Hastings. The building is now under full renovation. Thanking you to all our customers over the years for immense support and love but it is time for a change. We may be back by adding some new and exciting dishes too. We are sorry for any inconvenience. Stay tuned.”

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings, said: “It's never good to see boarded up businesses in the town, and with so few hotels for tourists we really do want to see The Chatsworth back on its feet.

“Right now it's unclear exactly why the owners have shut their doors and what plans there may be for the building, but we hope that the future of the hotel can be secured and that someone will invest in returning it to being a great place to stay for anyone visiting Hastings.”

