Through the Looking Glass is based where well-known business Stone Corner once was.

The new shop is owner Jenny Woodley and her team of traders. The business specialises in antiques and other wares, such as silver jewellery and decoupage.

Decoupage is the art of decorating an object by gluing coloured paper cut-outs onto it in combination with special paint effects, gold leaf, and other decorative elements.

Part of Jenny’s team includes Tony and Susie Bidgood, of Bidgood’s in Rye, who relocated to the new shop in Hastings Old Town.

Jenny said: “I will be looking forward to seeing lots of people come through. We have had quite a few come so far and all of the comments we’ve had have been good.

“We have a lovely team of people working here who I’ve known for quite some time. Hopefully we will do very well.

“Originally the shop was Stone Corner, which had been empty for several years. I saw the shop premises around a year ago, really liked what I was looking at, however, was not in a position to buy it at that moment, as I had to wait for a sale of a property to go through.

“That went through and my first thought was to come down here and see whether the shop was still available. Luckily for me, it was.

“There was quite a bit of restoration to do inside the shop before we opened.”

The shop, at 42A High Street, is open seven days a week, from 11am to 4.30pm but times may vary in the future.

Stone Corner, which was based on the corner of High Street and Courthouse Street, was popular with many generations of local people who remember buying polished stones, fossils and crystals.

It closed after owners the Binns family retired after half a century of running it.

Prior to this, the building was occupied by Howard Lucy who ran a violin making and repair shop and it was once an inn called The Three Partridges.

The earliest deeds are believed to date back to 1511 and work carried out on the property in 2002 revealed some extraordinary features from the 15th century. It has roof timbers which date back to the Tudor age.

1 . Antiques shop Through The Looking Glass opens in Hastings Old Town, in the shop that used to be Stone Corner. Shop owner Jenny Woodley pictured with Arne Ahlstrom, one of the traders there. Antiques shop Through The Looking Glass opens in Hastings Old Town, in the shop that used to be Stone Corner. Shop owner Jenny Woodley pictured with Arne Ahlstrom, one of the traders there. Photo: staff

2 . Antiques shop Through The Looking Glass opens in Hastings Old Town, in the shop that used to be Stone Corner. Antiques shop Through The Looking Glass opens in Hastings Old Town, in the shop that used to be Stone Corner. Photo: staff

3 . Antiques shop Through The Looking Glass opens in Hastings Old Town, in the shop that used to be Stone Corner. Antiques shop Through The Looking Glass opens in Hastings Old Town, in the shop that used to be Stone Corner. Photo: staff