Hastings painter wins £1,000 holiday voucher in Deluxe Bingo's winners draw

Paul Hayward, 61, a self-employed painter originally from Robertsbridge, was announced as the top prize winner during the draw at the recently refurbished Deluxe Bingo in Hastings.

Hayward said: “I couldn’t believe it when I heard my name being called - I’m so happy and really looking forward to going on holiday with my family.

"I feel shocked - absolutely shell shocked! I’ve never won anything big before, and I’ve never even won at bingo, so to win something like this is just amazing.”

The Winners’ Draw gave players the chance to win a £1,000 holiday voucher alongside a bundle of electrical prizes. Entrants earned tickets by playing and winning main stage bingo games in the weeks leading up to the event.

Hayward had boosted his chances of winning after attending the Deluxe's Mega Money Night on Sunday 24 August. The first 75 people to arrive were each handed a golden envelope - and his contained an additional 25 raffle tickets.

He attended the night with his partner, Kerry Miles, who praised the venue since its reopening in June.

Miles said: “It’s wonderful that the Deluxe has reopened - the atmosphere is so friendly down there and the staff are fantastic.

"We all appreciate having it back, and we’re making the most of it by coming along as often as we can.”

Stephen Lawrence, Chief Operating Officer at Deluxe Bingo Hastings, said: “The winners’ draw is a great way of giving something back to our players, and it’s brilliant to see it so well received at Hastings.

“Paul’s win really highlights what these events are all about - creating memorable moments for our customers.

"I’d like to congratulate him and also recognise the fantastic effort from the team in making the night such a success.”

General Manager Ileana Danescu said: “We had such a fantastic evening at our winners’ draw, and I’d like to give a big congratulations to Paul on his brilliant win.

"To take home the £1,000 holiday voucher along with all his other prizes is just wonderful, and we’re all so pleased for him.

"Well done Paul, and thank you to everyone who came along and made the night so special.”

Deluxe Bingo Hastings reopened on the 21st June this year following a two-year closure and a full refurbishment by the Godden Gaming Organisation. Since reopening, the venue has launched a year-long fundraising campaign to raise £10,000 for St Michael’s Hospice, with over £2,000 already raised.

1 . Contributed Winner Paul Hayward (centre) celebrates receiving his £1,000 holiday voucher, pictured with Stephen Lawrence, Chief Operating Officer, and Ileana Danescu, General Manager at Deluxe Bingo Hastings. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The newly refurbished main hall at Deluxe Bingo Hastings, where players gathered for the Winners’ Draw on Saturday 30 August. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Deluxe Bingo Hastings front-of-house team pictured at the venue's Grand Opening on the 21st June. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Stephen Lawrence (pictured left) is the Chief Operating Officer at Deluxe Bingo Hastings. Photo: Submitted