A Hastings pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.

The John Logie Baird in Havelock Road, a Wetherspoon pub, has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors who made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

It is the second year in a row the establishment has taken the award home.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The facilities are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Speaking about the win, manager Josh Morgan said: "We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The John Logie Baird have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pub deserves its platinum award."

The Loo of the Year Awards were introduced in 1987 and continue to recognise and reward the very best washrooms throughout the UK and Ireland.

