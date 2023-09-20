Hastings pub reopens
The Fountain Inn, in Queens Road, is now under the new management of Jamie and Victoria Kingham.
The pub closed earlier in 2019 before reopening as an LGBTQ+ bar known as the ‘Fountain on Queens’. It then closed again earlier this year before reopening on August 4 under new management.
Nicolle Friend, barmaid, said: “The Fountain Inn is now a family friendly and dog friendly pub that welcomes anyone and everyone from all walks of life.
“Jamie and Victoria have hopes of opening a children’s chill out zone upstairs in the function room for a safe space for families and parents to dine. As parents we only know the worry of our little ones being too noisy or on the go while people are trying to enjoy a relaxing dinner or drink.
“We will be holding live music, quiz and bingo nights, food and drink offers with a friendly atmosphere.”
The pub is open Friday through to Tuesday serving food 12-7pm, Sunday roast 12pm - 5pm and serving drinks (all week) from 12pm until late.
Nicolle added: “We have a Facebook and Instagram page which promotes deals and updates regularly. Offers include meal and drink deals, drink promotions, booking promotions such as book Sunday roast via Facebook and receive 15 per cent off your food bill. Happy hour is daily from 4-6pm.”
Music booked for the next few months at the venue includes:
Saturday, October 7, 7.30pm - Ritchie Campbell - a tribute to UB40
Friday, October 13, 8.30pm - Soul Town
Saturday, November 4, 8pm - new shoes blues (Texas and blues, Chicago and rock)
Saturday, December 2, 8.30pm - Vexed