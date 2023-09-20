Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fountain Inn, in Queens Road, is now under the new management of Jamie and Victoria Kingham.

The pub closed earlier in 2019 before reopening as an LGBTQ+ bar known as the ‘Fountain on Queens’. It then closed again earlier this year before reopening on August 4 under new management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicolle Friend, barmaid, said: “The Fountain Inn is now a family friendly and dog friendly pub that welcomes anyone and everyone from all walks of life.

The Fountain Inn, in Queens Road, Hastings, is under new management.

“Jamie and Victoria have hopes of opening a children’s chill out zone upstairs in the function room for a safe space for families and parents to dine. As parents we only know the worry of our little ones being too noisy or on the go while people are trying to enjoy a relaxing dinner or drink.

“We will be holding live music, quiz and bingo nights, food and drink offers with a friendly atmosphere.”

The pub is open Friday through to Tuesday serving food 12-7pm, Sunday roast 12pm - 5pm and serving drinks (all week) from 12pm until late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolle added: “We have a Facebook and Instagram page which promotes deals and updates regularly. Offers include meal and drink deals, drink promotions, booking promotions such as book Sunday roast via Facebook and receive 15 per cent off your food bill. Happy hour is daily from 4-6pm.”

The Fountain Inn, in Queens Road, Hastings, is under new management. Pictured: Nicolle Friend, barmaid.

Music booked for the next few months at the venue includes:

Saturday, October 7, 7.30pm - Ritchie Campbell - a tribute to UB40

Friday, October 13, 8.30pm - Soul Town

Saturday, November 4, 8pm - new shoes blues (Texas and blues, Chicago and rock)