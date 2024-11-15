Hastings restaurant to offer all dishes for £6.50 in charity fundraiser to mark 2nd anniversary of opening
Thai in Town, based in Queen’s Arcade, specialises in Thai culinary dishes.
The venue held a similar event for two charities last November to mark its first anniversary, selling all of its dishes for £5 and raising more than £4,100 in a space of less than six hours in aid of Warming Up The Homeless and Dom’s Food Mission.
The takeaway said more than 300 people queued up from 10.30am at last November’s event to show their support.
Nathapon Wongtreenatrkoon, the takeaway shop’s owner, said this year’s fundraiser will be held on Saturday, November 23 from 10.30am.
Nathapon said: “We plan to sell all our dishes for only £6.50 to thank our loyal customers and donate the day’s income to St Michael’s Hospice. Customers are welcome to make additional donations through Thai in Town by cash or card.”
Thai in Town first opened in November 2023. Its owner spent several months looking for a premises in town to launch the takeaway business and came across Queen’s Arcade ‘by chance’.
