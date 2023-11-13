Hastings takeaway to offer all dishes for £5 in charity fundraiser to mark 1st anniversary of opening - this is when
Thai in Town, based in Queen’s Arcade, opened in November last year and specialises Thai culinary dishes.
Nathapon Wongtreenatrkoon, the takeaway shop’s owner, said: “On our anniversary of opening – Saturday, November 25 – we want to give back to our loyal customers by selling all of our dishes, including Beef Massaman, Chicken Green Curry, Pad Thai, at only £5.
“We would like to say thank you to the Hastings community by donating all of the day's income on November 25 (apart from the 20 per cent VAT) to two worthy organisations to help those less fortunate in the society, namely Warming Up The Homeless, an award-winning charity, which supports homeless people on the south east coast from Hastings to Eastbourne and surrounding areas, and Dom's Food Mission.
“Customers are welcome to make additional donations to these charities through Thai In Town by cash or card.”
Thai in Town said the response from the public from the start for its Thai culinary dishes since it opened last year has been ‘overwhelming’.
Its owner spent several months looking for a premises in town to launch its takeaway business and came across Queen’s Arcade ‘by chance’.