Haywards Heath barista takes second place at national final of Costa Coffee’s Barista of the Year competition

Adbin Subedi, 25, took second place at Costa Coffee’s Barista of the Year competition for the UK and Ireland, which was held in Liverpool on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 23-24

Adbin has only worked at Costa Coffee’s South Road store for three months but competed against hundreds of baristas from across the country.

He said: “I’m thrilled to take second place at this year’s Costa Coffee Barista of the Year for the UK&I. Competing against other amazing Costa Coffee baristas across the country has been a remarkable experience so far.”

Adbin was up against 11 other finalists across two days of intense competition. The series of challenges included crafting four high quality core coffee drinks, incorporating a plant-based milk, and creating two identical Flat Whites or Cortados. Finalists were also tasked with making their own speciality iced drink and Adbin’s made the ‘Iced Miso White Chocolate Mocha Blend’. This featured a white miso paste mixed with Costa Coffee’s white chocolate sauce to introduce the flavour of umami and salt.

People can find out more about the competition or apply for a barista role at Costa Coffee at www.costa.co.uk/sustainability/people/our-baristas.

Adbin said he is excited to now compete for Global Barista of the Year, where he will face seven other baristas from around the world on July 2 and 3. He said: “I hope to make West Sussex proud!”