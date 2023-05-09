A Haywards Heath-based firm of financial advisors is proud to be sponsoring the town’s huge upcoming bike ride.

The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride takes place on Sunday, May 14, with all proceeds going to charities KnowDementia and Mid-Sussex Parkinson’s via the Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary Club.

Mike Oliver, who runs IFA Mike Oliver Associates, is also chairman of the Bike Ride committee and an avid cyclist himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always a joy to take part in the Haywards Heath Bike Ride, and sponsoring the event made perfect sense for us,” he said. “As a firm, we’re passionate about financial and physical well-being.”

Mike Oliver runs IFA Mike Oliver Associates, a Haywards Heath-based firm of financial advisors who are sponsoring The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2023

Mike has become a mainstay in the Mid Sussex community for raising funds through active and sporting events. His previous initiatives have included sponsorship of Brighton2Brussels, HSBC UK Cyclo-Cross National Trophy Round 3, as well as earlier Greater Haywards-Heath Bike Rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike said: “We help people across Mid Sussex with later life planning, and what better way to stay active than getting involved this year. It’s a chance to come along and try one of the routes, while helping good causes and at the same time having some fun.”

The event starts in The Broadway from 7am and will feature live music, plus a commemorative medal for participants. Register at www.hhbikeride.co.uk. To help the team call Ruth de Mierre on 01444 453399 or email [email protected] Registration begins at 7.30am on the day and there are four routes available for participants, including a family-friendly 12-mile route and a 74-mile journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad