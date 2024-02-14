The bank confirmed this week that the branch would close on Wednesday, February 14, and is expected to re-open on February 29. HSBC said this follows a commitment from HSBC UK not to announce any new branch closures in 2024.

An HSBC UK spokesperson said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one. We are pleased that our Haywards Heath branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre. Customers can find the best number on the back of their debit or credit card. We will also be hosting Community Pop Up Events at The Orchards Shopping Centre, 10 St Wilfrid’s Way, Haywards Heath RH16 3QH, where we will be on hand to support customers. We will be there Thursday, Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 15th February until 21st February (10am to 2pm).