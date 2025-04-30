Haywards Heath resident concerned after FOI request reveals speeding on road near site for 80 proposed homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Haywards Heath resident is concerned about speeding traffic on a road near the proposed site for 80 new homes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ingrid Marson, of Lewes Road, contacted this newspaper after submitting a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to West Sussex County Council (WSCC).

The data was from November 8-15, 2022, and from two points on the Lewes Road (A272) – east of Sussex Gardens and Birch Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingrid said her analysis shows that at the East of Sussex Gardens location, where the speed limit is 30mph, roughly 87 per cent of vehicles drove above the speed limit, with 53 per cent driving at least five mph over the speed limit. At the east of Birch Close location, where the speed limit is 40mph, about 40 per cent of vehicles drove above the speed limit, with 12 per cent driving at least five mph over the speed limit.

Lewes Road in Haywards Heath near Birch Close Photo: Google Street View

Ingrid said: “If this development goes ahead, it is only a matter of time before someone gets knocked over and at those speeds it’s likely to be fatal.”

She said: “With the constant stream of high speed cars, vans and lorries on the Lewes Road, you can spend a few minutes crossing the road safely. It can get tempting to dash across when there is a brief gap. I won’t let my 11 and 13 year old children cross the road on their own as it’s so dangerous.”

Ingrid said the WSCC data also showed a high volume of vehicles using the road during the day, with between 600 and 930 vehicles using the road hourly between 7am and 7pm on weekdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A WSCC spokesperson responded to Ingrid’s research, saying: “We are aware of concerns about speeding vehicles on Lewes Road. Speed limits in West Sussex are enforced by Sussex Police, and any concerns about excess speed can be reported to them directly or through Operation Crackdown. In relation to the planning application for 80 houses on land at Colwell Farm, Lewes Road, Haywards Heath, we are assessing the proposals prior to the planning application being determined by the Local Planning Authority, which in this case is Mid-Sussex District Council. As part of this process, we will be providing guidance to the District Council on the issues raised.”

Dozens of objections have previously been submitted against Miller Homes’ application, which can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications (reference DM/25/0445). The development would be on land at Colwell Farm and the plan is for associated landscaping, open space, infrastructure and vehicular and pedestrian access too. Some 18 of the homes in the proposal would be ‘social, affordable or intermediate rent’ and six would be ‘affordable home ownership’.

Residents are concerned about the potential impact on the wildlife, possible insufficient infrastructure for the development and a lack of public transport. In response to these concerns, a Miller Homes spokesperson said: “Our plans for a development of 80 new homes in Haywards Heath will provide much needed housing for the area, including a proportion of affordable homes. Over half of the proposed development will be dedicated as public open space, providing additional landscaping and wildflower meadows to support biodiversity on the land, plus an on-site play area for children.”

The company added that all the homes would help meet a need for sustainable new housing and would use modern methods of construction and technology including air source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points and photovoltaic solar panels.They said a water-saving technology system would be installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingrid added that the proposed development is over a kilometre away from local shops, primary school and bus stops and said it is ‘likely’ to become car-dependent.

Miller Homes’ design and access statement said: “Discussions are ongoing as to potential ways local pedestrian and cycle infrastructure can be improved, including potential new crossing points, improvements to existing walking and cycling routes and changes to speed limits on Lewes Road.”