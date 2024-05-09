Haywards Heath retail site could become eight new flats if application succeeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A company is hoping to turn a retail site in Haywards Heath into a collection of new flats.

Hornbeam Properties has applied to Mid Sussex District Council to change the use of Commercial House, 52 Perrymount Road, from retail and office use (Class E) to residential use (Class C3).

The application, which was received on Wednesday, May 1, seeks to turn the property into eight flats (five one-bedroom flats and three two-bedroom flats). People can view Hornbeam Properties’ application online at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications by using the reference DM/24/1097.

A covering letter from Savills said: “In the proposed development, access to both the ground floor and first floor flats will be though the existing door on the northern elevation of the building. Vehicular access to the site will not be changed. Given the main pedestrian and vehicular access remains largely similar as the existing arrangement, it is considered that safe site access can be ensured in this instance.”

The letter added: “The submitted Transport Statement shows that the proposed residential use will generate significantly fewer two-way trips compared to the existing office use. The proposal also includes ten off-street parking spaces to the rear of the building and four cycle parking spaces within a communal store in line with the guidance set out within the West Sussex County Council’s Guidance on Parking at New Developments (2020).”