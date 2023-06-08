Haywards Heath solicitor wins Female Lawyer of the Year 2023 at prestigious awards

The awards were designed to recognise and reward the achievements, hard work, and contribution to the business community of local professional women.
Along with setting up a successful family law firm, Gilva has worked as an Assistant Coroner in Brighton and Hove since 2008 and has been instrumental in making recommendations to help prevent future deaths.
A member of the Law Society's Advanced Family Law Panel and the Resolution organisation, Gilva is committed to helping families through the legal process of divorce and separation.
Gilva has also set up the Tisshaws Community Champions Awards, which reward unsung local heroes with vouchers from local businesses to help both individuals and the community navigate difficult times. First established in 2020, last year the winners were volunteers at Haywards Heath Foodbank, St Peter & St James Hospice, and the Bentswood Hub in Haywards Heath.
A delighted Gilva said: “I am thrilled to have won this award. While it means a lot to me personally to receive this recognition, it is also wonderful to celebrate the success and achievement of all the inspiring women forging a career in business.”