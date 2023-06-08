NationalWorldTV
Haywards Heath solicitor wins Female Lawyer of the Year 2023 at prestigious awards

Founder of Tisshaws Family Law Solicitors in Haywards Heath, Gilva Tisshaw has won Sussex and Surrey Female Lawyer of the Year 2023 at the Dynamic Business Awards.
By Lisa de SilvaContributor
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST
Gilva Tisshaw Sussex & Surrey Female Lawyer of the Year 2023Gilva Tisshaw Sussex & Surrey Female Lawyer of the Year 2023
The awards were designed to recognise and reward the achievements, hard work, and contribution to the business community of local professional women.

Along with setting up a successful family law firm, Gilva has worked as an Assistant Coroner in Brighton and Hove since 2008 and has been instrumental in making recommendations to help prevent future deaths.

A member of the Law Society's Advanced Family Law Panel and the Resolution organisation, Gilva is committed to helping families through the legal process of divorce and separation.

Gilva has also set up the Tisshaws Community Champions Awards, which reward unsung local heroes with vouchers from local businesses to help both individuals and the community navigate difficult times. First established in 2020, last year the winners were volunteers at Haywards Heath Foodbank, St Peter & St James Hospice, and the Bentswood Hub in Haywards Heath.

A delighted Gilva said: “I am thrilled to have won this award. While it means a lot to me personally to receive this recognition, it is also wonderful to celebrate the success and achievement of all the inspiring women forging a career in business.”

