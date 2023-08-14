Heather Hicks stands down after 16 years at Lewes House of Friendship

She brought vitality and creativity to the House over this long period and warm tributes were paid to her style of cheerful, friendly leadership and her resultant achievements. The House certainly flourished while she was at the helm - she turned the House from a dowdy old-fashioned place to be the lovely house it is now. Here, activities as unusual as ukulele classes and Qi Gong sessions were introduced recently alongside more traditional offerings and the ever-popular daily home-cooked lunches.

Lewes House of Friendship is located at 208 High Street and is a place where older members of Lewes and its surrounding towns and villages can meet to take part in activities - choirs, exercise classes, craft group etc - or simply meet up with friends and make new ones in an attractive, welcoming setting in the centre of town. It has a pretty garden at the rear where members and their friends can enjoy coffee on a lovely sunny terrace and it has rooms for hire by outside organisations.

This delightful, friendly place has been transformed over the years under Heather's Chairmanship and it will be taken forward now by the new Chair, Joanna Crook. Joanna has an impressive background working with older people and has said she will guide the future of the House recognising the importance of adjusting and developing to meet the changing needs of a new generation of older people.