Hellingly Community Hub available to hire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As well as being the new home to the Parish Council Offices, The Hub is Hellingly’s latest modern community facility which is available to hire during the weekday, evenings, and weekends, making it an ideal venue for any occasion.

The Community Hub boasts three rooms designed to accommodate events of all sizes. The spacious main hall, known as The David White Hall, is an ideal hall for training days, children’s birthday parties, charity events, quiz evenings and other social events, and has its own fully equipped kitchen attached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two smaller meeting style rooms (known as the Blue Room and Green Rooms) can accommodate up to 40 seated and are ideal for business meetings, support groups and smaller exercise classes.

The Hellingly Community Hub.

Hub Manager and Parish Council Clerk Jenny Hoodless said: ‘Since the Hub opened its doors three years ago, it is now home to many local regular users as well as being a facility that can be hired for one-off events.

"The build of the Hub was always intended to offer a venue for all the community and has already made a huge difference in bringing different groups together in one convenient place. It has fast become the heart of the community'"

The venue offers everything you need to make your event a success. It is also next to the beautiful Hellingly’s Country Park with the children’s play areas, cricket pitch, dog agility park and fishing ponds - an interesting area to explore in the springtime.