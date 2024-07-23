Henry Adams reports Spring sales revenue up 50% on last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading south coast estate agency, Henry Adams, has reported a 50% uplift in sales revenue on transactions agreed between April and June 2024 when compared to the same time last year.

Activity levels are stronger now across the board, with family homes between £450,000 and £750,000 in highest demand, according to Henry Adams, which operates a network of sales & lettings branches across West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey,

Gareth Overton, Head of Residential Sales, said: “The market has shown remarkable stability and resilience after some turbulent times. While prices aren’t yet increasing, the calmer interest and mortgage rates have encouraged buyers and sellers to take action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our analysis shows the froth has come off the market and sales are being agreed at realistic figures. Those properties on the market at over-optimistic prices are not attracting the same degree of interest, and the days of 20 sealed bids are long gone.

Another Henry Adams sold sign signals stronger property market.

“Every transaction needs dedicated negotiations right the way through to exchange of contracts. I’m proud of our sales teams for turning a challenging market into such positive outcomes for people who put their homes on the market with Henry Adams. It’s not been easy but with consistency and drive, the results speak for themselves.”

In the past year, Henry Adams has also invested heavily in installing new tech, staff training, and in marketing & promotion. While viewing figures were down just before the election, activity bounced back quickly. The anticipated change in government was already factored in by many homeowners and it’s back to business as usual.

“It’s certainly busier than we usually expect around election time,” continued Gareth. “With steadier interest rates, which are likely to be cut again in the coming months, the outlook is optimistic. Stronger levels of activity look set to continue into the summer selling period with clients making informed decisions to take advantage of this market stability. There are still some great opportunities for people to secure their next home at a sensible price.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad