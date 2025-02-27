Henry Adams sponsors the Mid-Scale Residential Award at the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards
As a long-established Sussex property consultancy and estate agency, Henry Adams has always been passionate about supporting quality development that respects the county’s rich heritage.
The Chichester-based company is sponsoring the Mid-Scale Residential Award, which celebrates exceptional restoration, conversion, or new-build projects of between two and ten units. These developments, whether within a Conservation Area, National Park, Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, on a brownfield site, or involving a Listed Building, demonstrate a commitment to preserving and enhancing their character and surroundings.
David Adams, Partner at Henry Adams, said, ”We are delighted to once again be supporting the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards. It’s important to acknowledge and celebrate the developers, architects, and visionaries who create some of the most exceptional properties in our region while respecting the unique landscapes and heritage of Sussex.
“Thoughtful, well-designed residential developments not only provide much-needed homes but also contribute to the lasting character of our towns and countryside. We look forward to seeing this year’s inspiring entries.”
The Sussex Heritage Trust Awards are a prestigious celebration of architectural and design excellence across the county. Henry Adams’ sponsorship of the Mid-Scale Residential Award reflects the company’s support for high-quality, sustainable, and responsible development.
The awards will be presented at a special ceremony to be held at the Amex Stadium, Brighton on Wednesday 2nd July 2025.
For more information about the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, visit www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk/the-2025-awards.