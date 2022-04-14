So if you’re planning to go out for a tasty meal with the family, here are 12 of the best restaurants for al fresco dining, according to Google reviews.
These are the ratings as of Thursday, April 14.
The restaurants are presented in no particular order.
1. The Eight Bells
The Eight Bells in The Street, Bolney, has a rating of 4.5 stars out of five from 363 Google reviews. This country pub is family friendly and dog friendly and serves pub food and fine wines. Picture: Google Street View.
2. Buon Appetito
Buon Appetito Burgess Hill at 171 London Road, Burgess Hill, has a rating of 4.5 out of five from 430 Google reviews. A spokesperson said: "Offering fine dining, a remarkable wine list, music and on occasions entertainment, Buon Appetito has become one of the most popular and best known Italian restaurants in Sussex." Picture: Google Street View.
3. Bangkok Brassierie
Bangkok Brassierie is located at 95 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, and has a rating of 4.7 from 107 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Fantastic food and a great atmosphere from a small family run restaurant." Picture: Google Street View.
4. La Campana
La Campana is a Spanish tapas bar in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, and has a rating of 4.6 stars out of five from 234 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Awesome dishes of food with a fab atmosphere and waiters." Picture: Google Street View.