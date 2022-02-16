The Business Hothouse is the biggest free business support programme currently running in the UK and Sussex-based businesses are being urged to take advantage of the programme.

The £11 million programme delivers free coaching and management consultancy to businesses of any size — including to sole traders — who are based in the coast-to-capital area.

'Expert' coaches and consultants aim to 'bridge the knowledge gaps in business owners across five key areas'. These include starting a business, increasing productivity, developing leadership and management, applying for funding and making money from innovative ideas and services.The expansion of a brewery in Shoreham and a bakery in Bognor Regis

Local businesses can benefit from free expert support through The Business Hothouse. Picture: Getty Images.

The programme also has its own £2.65 million grant fund, Invest4, which has funded a range of business projects including the expansion of a brewery and a bakery, as well as the creation of new websites and marketing campaigns for a range of companies.

90 per cent of applications to the grant have resulted in a cash award of up to £170,000 and The Business Hothouse delivers free, online workshop sessions to help business owners complete the application form.

Programme manager Gareth Sear said: “This is a phenomenal opportunity for businesses across the county to have 40 per cent of the cost of whatever it is they need to grow their business paid for through our grant fund and not only that, but we will also show business owners, via our management consultants, who use up-to-the-minute market insights exactly how they can grow it.

"Any business from lawyers to gardeners, delivery people to artists can get both cash and business coaching, but don’t leave it too long to get in touch because this amazing opportunity ends in September."