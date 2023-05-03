Here's how you can get a break at Butlin's Bognor Regis from just £16.25 per person

Deals on family and Big Weekender Breaks in Butlin’s are back and ‘bigger than ever before’.

Butlin’s are accepting bookings for breaks throughout the school holidays and Christmas period next year.

With their growing popularity, next year will see more adult-only Big Weekenders taking place at resorts in Minehead, Skegness and Bognor Regis then ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 77 weekenders in the books will cover a range of themes, from popular decades to dance beats – so friends can already start planning their next get-together. All Big-Weekenders are exclusively for adults and includes three nights of live music with big name acts, pool parties, comedy and more.

Butlin's Big Weekender. Photo: Paul Underhill

Family breaks are also on offer – and the listed price includes accommodation, live shows, access to fair ground rides, outdoor play parks and swimming pools. The full year is now on sale, so families can get booking early for term-time breaks, school holidays and Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Hendry Pickup, Butlin’s CEO said: “2024 is shaping up to be an incredible year at Butlin’s and we have more breaks on offer than ever before. Whether you’re on a family holiday or Big Weekender break there’s so much included in the price and by booking early guests have the best choice of dates and accommodation at all three resorts. We’re offering low deposits and Butlin’s lowest price guarantee where we'll refund the difference if you find your break cheaper after you’ve booked.”

To find out more about the available holidays, see below:

Butlin’s 2024 family breaks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showtime Midweek breaks from £16.25pp (£3pppn)

Butlin’s offers a four-night Showtime Midweek break featuring Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and more staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Bognor Regis from £65 on 22 January 2024. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £23.95 per adult, per day and £14.50 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com

Summer holiday breaks start from £132.25 (£33pppn)Butlin’s offers a three-night Summer Holiday break staying in a two-bedroom room in the Shoreline Hotel in Bognor Regis from £529 on 30 August 2024. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £23.95 per adult, per day and £14.50 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas fantasy breaks start from £25.75pp (£6.45pppn)Butlin’s offers a four-night Christmas Fantasy break staying in a two-bedroom room in the Shoreline Hotel in Bognor Regis from £103 on 25 Nov 2024. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £23.95 per adult, per day and £14.50 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com

Butlin’s Big Weekenders 2024 breaks:

Replay Weekenders start from £90pp

Butlin’s offers a three-night Replay Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Chesney Hawkes and Soul II Soul plus more headliners to be announced from £90pp on 23 February 2024. Price is based on a two-bedroom Silver Room in Bognor Regis that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to bigweekends.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back To The 2000s start from £124pp

Butlin’s offers a three-night Back To The 2000s Weekender exclusively for adults from £124pp on 26 April 2024. Price is based on a two-bedroom Silver Room in Bognor Regis that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to bigweekends.com

90s Reloaded Weekenders start from £185pp

Butlin’s offers a three-night 90s Reloaded Weekender exclusively for adults featuring Peter Andre, DJ Luck & MC Neat and 911 plus many more from £89pp on 22 March 2024. Price is based on a two-bedroom Silver Room in Bognor Regis that sleeps four and includes access to live music venues and activities like pool parties and silent discos. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day. To find out more and to book go to bigweekends.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad