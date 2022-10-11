Edit Account-Sign Out
Here’s how you can submit a story to the Eastbourne Herald

Have you got a story you want to share?

By Kelly Brown
6 minutes ago
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 4:20pm
Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/ to submit your story
Are you raising money for charity and need support? Have you launched a new book? Has your group or organisation been out and about? Have you got an event you want publicity for? Just use our new Submit Your Story page

Sussexworld and all of its newspaper titles have launched a new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and printed edition.

Using the link https://submit.nationalworld.com/ you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to our team.

