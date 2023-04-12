A brand-new Turkish pizza restaurant is days away from opening in Chichester. We spoke to the owner to find out more.

After a beautiful new refurbishment of the interior and garden of the former Gourmet Burger Kitchen unit, owner Zulfukar Orak is hoping to open Piddes in Chichester Gate at the beginning of next week.

The Havant-based businessman who moved from Turkey 20-years-ago said he and his team have worked hard to decorate the restaurant inside and out, and the family-run restaurant’s staff are delighted to be opening to the public in the next few days.

Speaking to Sussex World, Zulfukar said: “We are planning on opening this Sunday if everything goes to plan. If it doesn’t, then definitely Monday. I’m definitely excited about opening, I‘m really looking forward to it. It’s something completely different and nobody else is doing what we are are going to do in the local area.”

The former Gourmet Burger Kitchen in Chichester Gate Leisure Park

At the moment he has a team of four but is hoping to hire some more front-of-house staff.

The restaurant is named after the traditional Turkish pizza dish, and is described on its Facebook page: “Piddes is a new restaurant in Chichester, producing fresh, homemade wood-fired Turkish pides; An anatolian oval-shaped pizza-style dish dating back thousands of years using fresh in-house dough with healthy toppings and baked in a traditional ceramic oven.”

