Heroes chosen for Chichester Christmas light switch-on event

Zoe Collyer was nominated for the work she has done this year in welcoming and supporting Ukrainian families to Chichester, including setting up a free clothes shop in her home and organising free SIM cards to help get them settled. Zoe said: “It’s been a real pleasure getting to know the Ukrainian people that have joined our community here in Chichester. It’s been a privilege to have met these amazing people. I’m lucky to be able to call so many of them friends now and our family has also increased by one as we have 18-year-old Lera living with us now. She really is a very special part of the family.”