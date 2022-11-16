Heroes chosen for Chichester Christmas light switch-on event

The annual competition called for nominations from the public of local champions who have made a real difference and deserve recognition.
Zoe Collyer was nominated for the work she has done this year in welcoming and supporting Ukrainian families to Chichester, including setting up a free clothes shop in her home and organising free SIM cards to help get them settled. Zoe said: “It’s been a real pleasure getting to know the Ukrainian people that have joined our community here in Chichester. It’s been a privilege to have met these amazing people. I’m lucky to be able to call so many of them friends now and our family has also increased by one as we have 18-year-old Lera living with us now. She really is a very special part of the family.”
Trevor Ware also received multiple nominations from the public for his dedication to the village of Tangmere including the welcome he has given to Ukrainian families to the community. Trevor said: “I am honoured to be nominated with Zoe Collyer for the local hero award. The heroes, however, are the villagers of Tangmere who have responded so generously by giving clothes, food and donating household items by the bag load for families leaving their homes through abuse and those from escaping the war in Ukraine.