High Street businesses have had to resort to cash only after the internet went down in Steyning.

A number of shops posted signs on their window telling customers that they were only able to take cash today.

One at the Oxfam shop said: "Thursday 21/11 Cash only today. Internet down in High Street."

Another at Steying Stationers said: "Due to WiFi issues we can only take cash today. Sorry."

Steyning High Street has been affected by an internet outage

Customers were caught unaware at the tills in other shops.

The Post Office was able to issue cash using a bank card and there is an ATM in the Co-op.

BT said an outage had been declared after users in Steyning had reported problems with the internet, wi-fi and phones in the past 24 hours.

Sky said customers were also reporting problems with their television service.

Both said they had been having issues since 9.20am on November 21.