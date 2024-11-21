High Street businesses forced to resort to cash after internet goes down in Steyning
A number of shops posted signs on their window telling customers that they were only able to take cash today.
One at the Oxfam shop said: "Thursday 21/11 Cash only today. Internet down in High Street."
Another at Steying Stationers said: "Due to WiFi issues we can only take cash today. Sorry."
Customers were caught unaware at the tills in other shops.
The Post Office was able to issue cash using a bank card and there is an ATM in the Co-op.
BT said an outage had been declared after users in Steyning had reported problems with the internet, wi-fi and phones in the past 24 hours.
Sky said customers were also reporting problems with their television service.
Both said they had been having issues since 9.20am on November 21.
