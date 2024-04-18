HiQ garage manager wins national award presented by Goodyear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HiQ Tyres & Autocare, Goodyear’s UK network of independent service centres, has awarded Jodie Gibbs, Operations Manager at HiQ Tyres & Autocare South East with a national award for its advocacy of the Goodyear brand and products.

The awards evening, hosted on 10th April at the luxury Belfry Hotel & Resort in Warwickshire, celebrated the exceptional accomplishments of existing HiQ Tyres & Autocare franchisees across the United Kingdom.

Jodie Gibbs, Operations Manager HiQ Tyres & Autocare South East, was honoured with the HiQ Goodyear Ambassador Individual of the Year 2024, being recognised as the strongest advocate for Goodyear’s range of products. Speaking after the awards evening, she said: “I’m delighted to have won this award. Thank you to the HiQ Tyres & Autocare team for the recognition and everyone at Goodyear for their excellent products and support over the years.”

Part of the national Goodyear-backed network

HiQ Tyres & Autocare South East forms part of the growing network of independent tyre and garage service centres across the United Kingdom, backed by global tyre brand Goodyear. They operate 6 HiQ Tyres & Autocare franchises across the South East in West Wickham, Horley, Haywards Heath, Belvedere, Burgess Hill and Maidstone.

Since the company’s last award night in October 2022, 14 franchisees have joined the HiQ Tyres & Autocare network of service centres. That growth has continued into 2024, with the introduction of new B2B business models and the expansion of the franchisee network, including 17 physical centre openings and several new business partners set to enjoy the benefits of being part of the HiQ Tyres & Autocare brand.