Historic 19th century seafront hotel in Eastbourne sold

A historic 19th century hotel on Eastbourne seafront has been sold.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:11 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 16:47 BST
The Majestic Hotel at 34 Royal Parade was sold through specialist hotel property adviser Christie & Co.

A spokesperson said: “Enjoying a central position on Eastbourne’s Victorian seafront, the Majestic Hotel offers guests a view over the sandy beach, Royal Parade and Eastbourne Prom. The 19th-century Victorian hotel features 95 bedrooms, many of which have clear sea views, as well as a bar and lounge area.”

Ed Belfield, regional director in Christie & Co’s hotel team, who acted for the seller, said: “The sale of The Majestic Hotel represented an exceptional opportunity to acquire a successful hotel business with significant repeat patronage. We congratulate the new owners on their purchase of an iconic south coast resort hotel.

The Majestic Hotel at 34 Royal Parade was sold through specialist hotel property adviser Christie & Co. Picture: Christie & Co

“The hotel is one of the 33-assets put to market as part of the Coast & Country Portfolio. The hotels have received very strong interest to date, and a very limited number of these assets remain available.”

