The Majestic Hotel at 34 Royal Parade was sold through specialist hotel property adviser Christie & Co.

A spokesperson said: “Enjoying a central position on Eastbourne’s Victorian seafront, the Majestic Hotel offers guests a view over the sandy beach, Royal Parade and Eastbourne Prom. The 19th-century Victorian hotel features 95 bedrooms, many of which have clear sea views, as well as a bar and lounge area.”

Ed Belfield, regional director in Christie & Co’s hotel team, who acted for the seller, said: “The sale of The Majestic Hotel represented an exceptional opportunity to acquire a successful hotel business with significant repeat patronage. We congratulate the new owners on their purchase of an iconic south coast resort hotel.

