An historic library in Lewes is up for sale for £650,000.

The Old Library in Albion Street, BN7 2ND, is being sold by Oakley Property and viewings can be booked at oakleyproperty.com/commercial-properties/albion-street-17823.

The listing on the website describes the building as ‘a rarely available prominent and historic Lewes premises, consisting of a self-contained Grade II Listed office building dating back to the 1800s’.

The description said The Old Library has been previously used as a school and a museum as well.

The Old Library in Albion Street, Lewes, is on the market for £650,000. Photo: Google Street View

It continued: “The property is currently laid out across upper and lower ground floors, boasting a prominent corner plot, laid out internally as open plan office spaces. The lower ground floor also has a separate level access front door entrance off East Street. The opportunity offered is a freehold sale where the property has potential for redevelopment, subject to planning.

“The property sits in a prominent location on Albion Street just a few hundred yards from the High Street with local and national occupiers such as Pizza Express, Pro Cook, Seasalt and Flint Owl Bakery.”

The £650,000 guide price works out as £15 per square foot.