Historic pub's £200,000 makeover 'heralds exciting chapter' for Emsworth

A £200,000 refurbishment of an historic Emsworth pub is set to be a ‘fresh and exciting chapter’ for the hostelry and the town. That is the hope of owners Ben Standen and Harry Dumville, who have overseen the makeover at The Ship Inn in conjunction with brewers Fuller's.

Ben Standen, Bethany Flanagan and Harry Dumville at the opening of the Ship Inn, Emsworth

The brothers originally took over the pub in September of last year when there was talk of its closure post-pandemic at a time when about 30 pubs were closing each week in England.

But they stepped in and pledged to reinvigorate its fortunes saying, “an area such as Emsworth deserves to have a vibrant pub in the heart of the community and that is our goal”.

Now, along with manager Bethany Flanagan – who has worked tirelessly with her team to ensure the High Street venue lives up to expectation – they say they are delighted with the makeover.

Bethany said: "It's fantastic, we are really pleased. We are convinced this will be fresh and exciting chapter for the pub and for Emsworth. We have a new stylish bar and garden along with a new menu and dining experience.

"We've been blown away with the feedback we have had from customers so far. They absolutely love it, which is obviously extremely encouraging!"

Part of the pub's new era embraces the exciting Moo and Kluck brand in the kitchen. And with 11 HD TV screens and subscriptions to both Sky Sports and BT Sports it is hoped football fans will enjoy the World Cup as well as every major sports event going forward.

Bethany, speaking at the official re-opening on Friday, November 18 after a month’s closure to allow the work to be undertaken – added: "We hope to have the best atmosphere around this World Cup and customers can tuck in to wonderful food – and amazing burgers – from Moo and Kluck."

The pub has stood on the site since 1718, but was rebuilt in 1800, 1865 and again in the 20th century. Simon Thornton, Fuller's business development manager for the area, said that respecting the history of the venue was important as it underwent its refurbishment.

