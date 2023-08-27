BREAKING
Historic Sussex country pub announces closure

An historic pub tucked away in a scenic Sussex lane has announced it has closed.
By Joe Stack
Published 27th Aug 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 11:38 BST

The Lamb Inn in Rusper, near Horsham, made the announcement through its website and with a sign in the pub’s window.

Earlier this year it emerged that there were plans to turn the pub in flats.

Owners Ben Bokor-Ingram and Christopher Durnin said it was ‘not a decision we have taken lightly’ in their statement, as they thanked customers for their support over two decades.

Pub stock image. Image via PixabayPub stock image. Image via Pixabay
The statement read: “To all our customers, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close The Lamb Inn. It is not a decision we have taken lightly but feel that this is the right decision for us.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and customer over the last 20 years.

"Kind regards, Ben Bokor-Ingram and Christopher Durnin.”

