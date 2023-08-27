An historic pub tucked away in a scenic Sussex lane has announced it has closed.

The Lamb Inn in Rusper, near Horsham, made the announcement through its website and with a sign in the pub’s window.

Earlier this year it emerged that there were plans to turn the pub in flats.

Owners Ben Bokor-Ingram and Christopher Durnin said it was ‘not a decision we have taken lightly’ in their statement, as they thanked customers for their support over two decades.

The statement read: “To all our customers, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close The Lamb Inn. It is not a decision we have taken lightly but feel that this is the right decision for us.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and customer over the last 20 years.