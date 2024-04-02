Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK StartUp Awards was launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK which has accelerated over the last few years with over 900,000 new businesses founded in the UK in 2023, a 12% increase from the year before.

More than 900 businesses have been shortlisted for this year’s UK StartUp Awards and the contribution of these firms - all of which were started in the last three years - is significant, having created nearly 6,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £480 million.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Unity is a Broadband supplier founded by Alan Cutler, Leanne Richardson and Andrew Tree in 2023. The business has been nominated for the Consumer Services StartUp of the Year Award in the South East.

Alan Cutler, one of the founders of Home Unity, said: "We are immensely honored to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team and the loyalty of our valued customers.

"At the heart of our mission is a relentless commitment to delivering unparalleled service, and this acknowledgment fuels our determination to continually raise the bar in customer satisfaction. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to our success and reaffirm our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in all aspects of our business."

Supported nationally by ScoreApp, GS1 UK, Starling Bank, OVHcloud, GiftRound, Airwallex, the program will celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

The cohort of finalists will be considered for the regional prizes by a panel of seasoned judges with experience founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures. The winners from each region will then be invited to the first UK final taking place at Ideas Fest, the Glastonbury for Business festival in Tring, Hertfordshire on 12th September 2024.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the UK StartUp Awards, said: “​​Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and wealth creation across the UK. All the finalists this year represent the best of those entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created amazing new businesses that are creating real impact in their sectors.

"Building on the success of previous years, we are now looking to identify the ‘best of the best’ with all the finalists who win their category in their region going on to represent their region at the first ever UK National StartUp Awards final later this year”.

The UK StartUp Awards was created in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, one of the most successful awards programs in the UK. The UK StartUp Awards are running for the third year after launching in 2022.