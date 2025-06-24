Homelium Care West Sussex is named as one of the top 20 large home care groups in the UK

Homelium, a home care provider supporting families around the West Sussex, has been named one of the Top 20 Home Care Groups in the UK by leading review platform Homecare.co.uk.

This prestigious award is based entirely on client reviews and feedback from families, making it a particularly meaningful milestone for the team at Homelium, who opened their doors with a mission to keep care personal and rooted in the community.

“It’s the first time we’ve received this recognition, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Annie, Director of Homelium. “What makes this award truly special is that it comes from the people we care for and their families, the people who know us best.”

Homecare.co.uk gathers thousands of verified reviews each year from people receiving care across the UK. Their annual awards highlight providers who consistently go above and beyond in delivering compassionate, reliable care.

Homelium’s place in the Top 20 is a reflection of the hard work, empathy and commitment shown by their carers and support teams.

“We didn’t apply for this or chase it,” Annie added. “It was earned by our team, by carers who show up early, stay late and bring kindness into people’s homes every day. This award belongs to them.”

Homelium provides a range of home care services across West Sussex, including support with daily tasks, dementia care, companionship and complex care needs, to live-in care and overnight care. Their approach is rooted in local values and a belief that no one should have to leave their home to receive high-quality care.

As the company continues to grow, they remain committed to providing community-led care that puts people, not just care plans, first.

For more information about Homelium or to arrange a free consultation, visit www.homelium.com or call on 0333 3448 677.