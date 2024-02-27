Horsham company scoops national award

The British Promotional Merchandise Association (BPMA) is the professional body serving the £1.5 billion promotional products industry in the UK and Northern Ireland . The TC Branding Group has been trading for 37 years and this is the fisrt time they have been presented with this illustrious award.

Employing 20 people in their Horsham offices TC Branding supply merchandise to many well known businesses both in the UK and Europe .

Sales Director, Mick Humphries, who was delighted to accept the award on behalf of the company commented "this award is in recognition of the dedicated staff who have been instrumental in our success over the past 37 years. We are also very grateful to the many people in the industry who voted for us. "