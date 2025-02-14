Horsham company takes energy efficiency award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A RENEWABLE energy services company, based in Horsham, has taken a top prize at the South-East Energy Efficiency Awards.

Baystar Energy, of Springfield Lane, won the Regional New Build Project of the Year award.

The company took the award for its Walled Garden project in Leatherhead where it installed various energy efficiency measures.

There were 13 categories up for grabs at the awards ceremony at the Airport Sofitel, Gatwick last night (February 13th) attended by individuals and companies throughout the South-East of England that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

The team from Baystar Energy receive their award

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “The winners are leaders in energy efficiency in the UK and these awards, now in their 11th year, are testament to their innovation, expertise and dedication to a greener future for us all. They are at the heart of transforming the way that energy is used, making a real difference to businesses and households throughout the country. The success stories we’ve seen tonight highlight the power of collaboration between businesses, policymakers, and communities. These achievements showcase how partnerships and forward-thinking approaches can lead to meaningful and measurable change.”

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “These awards recognise the organisations and individuals driving real progress towards a more sustainable future. Each of our awards recipients has set new benchmarks for what is possible in reducing energy consumption, cutting carbon emissions, and making a lasting impact on businesses, communities, and the environment. We hope that these awards not only celebrate past and present achievements, but also inspire others to push the boundaries of energy efficiency in the future.”