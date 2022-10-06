Horsham pub to host 12-day real ale festival

The pub in Springfield Road will host the festival from Wednesday 12 October to Sunday 23 October inclusive.

A selection of 20 real ales, including three from overseas brewers (who have brewed their beers in England for the festival) will be available during the festival. The overseas brewers are from South Africa, Norway and Australia.

A number of the ales will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed

Real ale festival at Lynd Cross pub

especially for the festival.

The ales will cost £1.99 a pint.

Pub manager, Gareth Withers, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale all made using only British-grown hop varieties. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ales.”