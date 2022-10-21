Horsham shop pioneers energy-saving scheme ... by dimming its lights
A small Horsham shop is helping to pioneer a new nationwide energy-saving initiative.
The Co-op store in Fitzalan Road, Roffey, has switched off lighting along several of its shelves as part of a special ‘trial.’
A number of shoppers have queried the store’s dimly-lit areas but have been told it is saving energy.
The Horsham supermarket is, in fact, one of a number of Co-op stores throughout the UK that are cutting back on the use of lighting as a way of reducing energy bills.
Most Popular
The retailer, which operates more than 2,500 stores across the country, is trialling dimmed or reduced lighting at a number of locations, including Horsham.
A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “We are trialling energy smart lighting initiatives in this store as part of a small trial.
"We are also reviewing how we can become a more energy efficient business, without compromising safety and still achieving a positive store environment and shopping experience for our customers.”