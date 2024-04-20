Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Non Stop Party Shop, located in the Carfax in Horsham, announced that it will be closing its doors after 25 years in the town.

The shop, which offers all things party, has not officially announced a date in which it will close said that it will be between the end of May and early June.

Rachel Burse, who works at the shop said: “From myself and the rest of my amazing team, it's so sad and we're going to miss being in Horsham. Sadly, Non Stop Party Shop isn't locating, but our branches in Cobham and Kensington are still going...but we are still online.

“Please come in and say hi, after 25 years, it will be lovely to see some familiar faces before we have to say goodbye.

“We're all pretty devastated and we will never find such a fun and great place to work.

“We've been a huge family

Rachel added: “We are waiting on an official closing at at the moment, but it will be end of may/early June.

“We are still here for the rest of April and May.”

“Don't worry, we want to keep going as long as possible.”

The announcement of the closure has lead to many people paying tribute to the store.