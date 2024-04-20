Horsham shop which had been in the town for 25 years announces closure
and live on Freeview channel 276
Non Stop Party Shop, located in the Carfax in Horsham, announced that it will be closing its doors after 25 years in the town.
The shop, which offers all things party, has not officially announced a date in which it will close said that it will be between the end of May and early June.
Rachel Burse, who works at the shop said: “From myself and the rest of my amazing team, it's so sad and we're going to miss being in Horsham. Sadly, Non Stop Party Shop isn't locating, but our branches in Cobham and Kensington are still going...but we are still online.
“Please come in and say hi, after 25 years, it will be lovely to see some familiar faces before we have to say goodbye.
“We're all pretty devastated and we will never find such a fun and great place to work.
“We've been a huge family
Rachel added: “We are waiting on an official closing at at the moment, but it will be end of may/early June.
“We are still here for the rest of April and May.”
“Don't worry, we want to keep going as long as possible.”
The announcement of the closure has lead to many people paying tribute to the store.
Reacting on Facebook, Julie Woodley said: “Incredibly sad news for all the staff concerned. We got all the bits for our wedding party from there - balloons, table decorations and novelty bits - the staff are absolutely amazing and my heart goes out to them all.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.