Horsham training provider scoops gong at prestigious Gatwick Diamond Business Awards

At the 2024 Gatwick Diamond Business Awards, Roffey Park Institute, a global leader in creating healthy and sustainable organisations through consultancy, business education and organisational development, received the Best Flexible Working Practice award.

This recognition underscores Roffey Park's comprehensive implementation of flexible working strategies and their transformative impact on organisational culture.

This year's winner exemplifies best practices in flexible working with its annualised hours policy, empowering individuals to manage how and when they work, fostering trust and accountability, and serving as an attractive recruitment tool.

Roffey Park Institute, a global leader in creating healthy and sustainable organisations through consultancy, business education and organisational development, has been celebrated for its outstanding commitment to flexible working practices.

Embraced and championed by the entire team, from the CEO to HR, sales, and maintenance staff, everyone speaks highly of the flexible work environment and the positive culture it fosters, demonstrating the transformative impact of embracing flexible working practices and setting a standard for excellence in the modern workplace.

At the core of Roffey Park's mission is the belief in developing mindsets and skill sets that enhance the welfare of individuals, teams, and organisations. Through innovative programmes and high-impact learning experiences, Roffey Park empowers professionals to thrive in dynamic work environments.

Dr Arlene Egan, chief executive officer of Roffey Park Institute, said: "Receiving the Best Flexible Working Practice award is a testament to our dedication to creating environments where individuals can flourish.

"We are proud to champion flexible working practices that prioritise the well-being and productivity of our workforce."

Roffey Park Institute supports organisations in creating flexible working environments. Particularly over the last couple of years, the modern workplace has shifted as organisations have embraced flexible working arrangements. This shift is fueled by a deepening understanding of the benefits this offers employers and employees.

Dr Egan added: "Our annualised hours policy empowers individuals to manage their work schedules, promoting autonomy and work-life balance.

"We are honoured to be recognised for our commitment to fostering a positive work culture that embraces flexibility."

Emma Cleary, director and founder of Flexibility Matters, presented the award, highlighting Roffey Park Institute's exemplary approach to flexible working.

The award-winning team will be delighted to help you learn more about how your company can adopt flexible working environments.